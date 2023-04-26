While studying astronomy in college, Rich Beattie’s success was not dependent on a keen knowledge of celestial objects. Instead, he relied on the sustenance provided by the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich he brought to class each week.

Today, Beattie’s devotion to the fast food chain has manifested itself in his ownership of the new Chick-fil-A franchise set to open at 75o Post Road on Dec. 7.

“My friends and I would often joke in college that I needed to own a Chick-fil-A one day, and I am honored to have spent the last nine years fulfilling that dream,” Beattie remarked in a press release from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Beattie will enter this new role with a plethora of experience, as he has held leadership roles within the restaurant and was selected as the Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury, Conn.

The Fairfield location, which joins 13 other Connecticut franchises, will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

Beattie will oversee 130 full and part-time employees, referred to as “Team Members”. The press release underscored that “Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Team Members, who must uphold the company’s signature hospitality standards, will have the opportunity to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Chick-fil-A is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with the community, which is evidenced by their support of Connecticut Foodshare’s local hunger relief efforts and a $25,000 donation to Feeding America. Additionally, the press release noted that Chick-fil-A Post Road will celebrate its opening by “recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Fairfield area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.”

The restaurant also plans to take part in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, an initiative that donates surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.

Students have expressed their anticipation for the upcoming opening.

“I’m thrilled for this new Chick-fil-A,” Christo Traub ‘27 exclaimed. “Now, I don’t have to wait to go home to get my chicken ‘sandys’!”

Senior Katie Touhey is thrilled that, “Chick-fil-A is opening in town right in time for Christmas!”

“I love getting the grilled chicken Cool Wrap with waffle fries and Chick-fil-A sauce,” Touhey revealed.

Chick-fil-A’s loyal fanbase has formed due to their commitment to serving high-quality food.

“Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go,” the press release stated. “To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week … The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards.”

In an article published in May 2023, The Mirror reported on the dialogue surrounding potential traffic issues associated with the opening of the Post Road establishment.

Initially, the Fairfield Independent Commission denied the permit request from 750 Post Road Associates, LLC., as they feared that “vehicle queuing capacity on site is likely to result in internal congestion blocking … parking spaces and preventing [the] flow of vehicles.”

However, as the proposed renovations did not include a drive-through, concerns were alleviated and approval was announced on April 24.

After four months, the construction of Chick-fil-A Post Road has been completed. Customers will soon file in, greeted by the aroma of their favorite treats and an undeniable essence of Southern hospitality.

Beattie concluded, “I can’t wait to make a positive impact in Fairfield by fostering strong connections in this new community and showing care to our Guests through our top-quality food.”