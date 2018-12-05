At the end of October, the senate of the Fairfield University Student Association was in the process of determining how students felt about Midnight Breakfast, the annual event celebrated by faculty, staff and students to mark the end of another fall semester.

This need for student input came after Jeremy Kaler, associate director of the Office of Student Engagement, announced at a General Senate Meeting that the event as students have known it would not continue.

OSE has decided to try something rather different this year, instead of having one big event there will be several events during the finals week to support the students.

“The University in partnership with FUSA have planned a comprehensive finals week schedule of events that we believe will help students de-stress and refuel during, and after long study sessions,” explained Kaler, “The series of events is meant to support students throughout finals week.”

These event include a $1 menu at the Einstein Bros Bagels in the John A. Barone Campus Center. Also in the lower level BCC there will be more tables set up for students to use and round-the-clock coffee and donuts.

Student have had mixed reactions to this news. Some first-years were looking forward to this event.

“I read about this event from the yearbook, and I was looking forward to it, to destress with my fellow peers and eat breakfast food at midnight, because why not,” said Tushi Patel ‘22.

Another first-year student also felt disappointed but was excited about the new use of the money. “I would have loved to have midnight breakfast, it would give me an opportunity to interact with my teachers outside of the classroom but I really like the alternatives,” said Chizimuzo Chibuko ‘22.

Some of the upperclassmen have expressed similar opinions.

“I am disappointed that the long celebrated tradition was cancelled,” said Adam Murphy ‘19, “however, I appreciate the end of the semester stress relievers. As much as I would love to see to see the tradition continue I understand the concerns of the administration.”

“Although I really liked Midnight Breakfast, I think the new program would be beneficial to a lot of students after long exhausting study sessions,” said Daniel Kramer ‘21.

Other upperclassmen that attended the program in previous years feel midnight breakfast was already phasing out and that it is time for a new tradition.

“I am fine with the cancellation of the event because personally, I feel if the event was held this year a lot of students would not have attended,” said Erin Flannery ‘20.