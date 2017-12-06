San Marcos, Texas: According to CNN, Texas Police Officer Kenneth Copeland was fatally shot in an “ambush” while on duty on Monday, Dec. 4. He was responding to a warrant for a suspect’s arrest when the suspect opened fire on him and other officers “much like in an ambush type of situation,” the San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp stated.

Washington, D.C.: As per Reuters, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, a grand jury indicted an illegal immigrant from Mexico on federal charges regarding the possession of a firearm and for being an illegal immigrant in possession of said firearm. This happened a week after this man, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was acquitted of the murder of Kate Steinle on a pier in San Francisco on July 1, 2015.

Memphis, Tenn: Fox News reported that on Tuesday, Dec. 4, a man named Billy Turner, 46, was charged with the 2010 killing of NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Turner was being held on a $1 million bond according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Jacksonville, Fla: According to the Huffington Post, a 69-year-old man was accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Florida Islamic Center, authorities stated. The man, Bernandino Gawala Bolatete, is faced with charges of willingly possessing a silencer without registration of the firearm and is known to have expressed a great deal of anti-Islamic sentiment.

Washington, D.C.: According to the Huffington Post, Congressman John Conyers, the current longest serving member of the House, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4, that he will be retiring from Congress after receiving pressure from lawmakers to give up his position amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Conyers has denied these allegations of misconduct.