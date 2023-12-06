Siblings Weekend was a huge tradition beginning in 2019. After a few years it’s finally back! Most current Fairfield students never got to experience Siblings Weekend so it is really great to see Fairfield bring back many events that have been here since before COVID-19. Siblings Weekend took place this past weekend from Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. to Feb. 25 at 4 p.m..

There were many events that took place for each day. On Friday, there was check-in from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barone Campus Center (BCC) where they give you a welcome bag with a t-shirt and a list of events, then dinner at the Tully with a S’mores station from 5 to 8 p.m.. During that time, there was also Fun in the Field House with an obstacle course and inflatables from 6 to 9 p.m.. For the last event on Friday there was The Parent Trap from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Gonzaga Auditorium with free food and drinks!

On Saturday, there was check in and brunch in the Tully. Build A Bestie, which is like Stuff A Stag, was from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Other events included: Stag Siblings Fan Zone with free pizza, face painting, 21+ beverage vouchers for the basketball game, balloon animals, and music. There was the women’s basketball game vs Niagara from 2 to 4pm where you got free drink vouchers and a free Chick-Fil-A card for breakfast for students. Dinner at the Tully with a Build Your Own Pizza Station from 4 to 8 p.m. and lastly, a fan favorite, Bingo in the Lower Level Barone Campus Center.

On Sunday there was check-in and brunch once again at the same time and Mass in the Egan Chapel. There were also Campus Tours offered at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and Paint with Sibs in the recently renovated Mezzanine from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The last event to wrap up Siblings Weekend was the men’s basketball game from 2 to 4 p.m..

The process to get tickets for Siblings Weekend and registering your siblings was fairly simple. There were many emails with information and links about how to fill out forms and buy tickets for your siblings. Many events were free and some were not but it was all worth it. You also have the choice to decide if you want your siblings to stay over for a night or two at your dorm!

Brooke, a Stag’s sister, said, “Siblings weekend was very fun! After staying over with my sibling, waking up in her dorm and having breakfast at the Tully was very refreshing. The Tully has a lot of options in general, especially for someone who has allergies like me. Making s’mores at the Tully was also really fun! We attended the bingo game and it was a super energetic atmosphere. I ended up winning twice and it was a great bonding experience with my sister!”

Both of my sisters came for Siblings Weekend and they stayed over on Friday and left late on Saturday. The night started by heading to the Tully for dinner and S’mores, followed by a viewing of The Parent Trap. The next day was adorned by a trip to the Tully for a nice brunch, and a tour of the Barone Campus Center.

Many students visited the Stag Spirit Shop to pick up some Fairfield merchandise. Taylor, a Stag’s sister, said, “This Siblings Weekend was such a fun experience. I loved being on campus since I’ll be a freshman next year. My favorite part was watching the women’s basketball game. The entire arena was electric for every point the girls scored. I loved every moment of it!”

Siblings Weekend was so much fun and it was a much needed break away from homework for many!