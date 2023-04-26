The Fairfield University cross country men’s and women’s teams concluded their fall campaigns at the NCAA Division I Northeast Region Championship at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, N.Y. on Friday, Nov. 11.

The men’s team competed in the 10k event and Jack Putnam ‘26 finished first for the Stags, placing 227th out of the 259 player field with a time of 34:06.6 according to the official results, which was his personal best.

Following Putnam was Olli Muniz ‘27, who finished 30 seconds after Putnam placing him 231st. Alex Petersen ‘26 placed third for the Stags with a time of 34:48.4, following Petersen was Colin Shand ‘27 (34:59.3), Ryan Lindley ‘26 (35:04.6), Chase Orciuch ‘27 (35:04.9) and Kenny Power ‘27 (35:19.7), who all finished within 20 seconds of each other. Lindley’s time was his personal best.

Iona University placed first overall with the top score including two top three finishers and five top 15 finishers. They were followed by Harvard University, Syracuse University and Providence College. Fairfield placed last out of the 37-team field.

The women’s team competed in a 6k race in which Mia Strazzella ‘27 finished her stellar freshman campaign with another race where she finished atop the Stags which she did in all six meets this season. Strazzella finished with a time of 22:32.0 which placed her 162nd of the 265 runner field.

Following Strazzella was Isabella Colabatistto ‘27 who placed 233rd with a time of 23:54.5. Catherine Lanahan ‘24 (24:27.5), Emily Dalla Riva ‘24 (24:27.5) and graduate student Claire Mason (24:31.7) finished back to back to back. Rounding out the Stag participants were Megan Furlong ‘26 (25:24.6) and Michaela Kenny ‘27 (25:35.2).

Syracuse placed first overall with three top 20 finishers. They were followed by Boston College, Providence and Harvard. Fairfield placed last out of the 37-team event.