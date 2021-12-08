A new Instagram page has been launched for all club sports, sporting the handle @fairfielduclubsports. As the official account of Fairfield University Club Sports, they will be updating fans of club sports about team information and schedules, and anything else that might pertain to club sports at Fairfield.

The account is run by the Assistant Director of Competitive Sports Chelsey Wright, Graduate Assistant of Competitive Sports Kate Welzel and Nick Pisano ‘22. Not only will the account feature schedules, but they will also update students on “‘How-to’ information for interested students for how to sign up for different teams”, according to the creators of the page.

The club sports presence on campus has been growing over the past year, and this is a major step in the ways that students will be able to get involved and interact with each and every club sports team at Fairfield University.

