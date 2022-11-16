The Fairfield University men’s and women’s rowing teams had their Metropolitan Championships at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The men’s team had four boats finish in first place in their championship. Junior Brendan Martin won the single event for the Stags with a time of 8:15.28; he beat the runner-up from Fordham University by roughly three seconds. The men’s varsity eight crew finished first in their race beating Iona University by roughly five seconds with a time of 6:25.8. The crew consisted of Michael Hamilton ‘24, Mike McCarthy ‘24, graduate student John Godwin, Zach Rogers ‘25, Jerry Malloy ‘24, Ryan Wrynn ‘25, Brady Stergion ‘23, Michael Greene ‘23 and they were headed by coxswain Matthew Taraboccia ‘24 according to the event’s official recap.

The second varsity eight boats took first in their respective race with a time of 6:53.6. Their B shell placed third in their race coming in at 7:18.1. The men’s novice four emerged first as well in both their A boat and B boat both beating Fordham boats. The A boat won by just seven seconds while the B boat had some nice cushion winning by 14 seconds.

The women’s team was not as successful as the men’s with two boats finishing first in their races. Their varsity four finished first at 8:32.09 with Olivia Burghardt ‘26, Mia Van Mater ‘26, Giovanna Enderie ‘26, Grace McDonough ‘26 and they were headed by coxswain Ellery McSpedon ‘26.

The 2V8 race held two Fairfield boats with the A boat finishing in second place, while the B boat finished in fifth with a Sacred Heart University boat winning. The varsity eight women’s boat also was the runner-up in their race just coming up short by roughly nine seconds. The novice four placed first with a 14-second lead on runner-up Marist College. The women’s pair also lost in a heartbreaker losing by less than two seconds to a Long Island University boat. The Fairfield boat consisted of Natalia Bertolotti ‘23 and Arianna Welton ‘25.

The rowing teams ended their fall campaign with strong showings in the Metropolitan Championships. For more information on the team visit www.fairfieldstags.com.

