The Fairfield University women’s volleyball team put together another week-long sweep in their final homestand of the regular season with wins over Manhattan College, Siena College and Marist College.

The trio of victories puts the Stags one game ahead of Quinnipiac University atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) standings and secures a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which will be held at Leo D. Mahoney Arena from Nov. 17-19.

The week began with a Wednesday night match against Manhattan. Paced by a terrific ten-kill, four-block outing from right-side hitter Mamie Krubally ‘27, the Stags coasted to a relatively stress-free 3-0 win over the Jaspers.

Supplementing Krubally’s performance was a team-wide defensive showing that held Manhattan to 9.9% hitting, and a combined total of eight service aces, matching the Stags’ season high in a three-set match.

“Everything started from our serve tonight,” said head coach Nancy Somera in a press release after the game. “Manhattan runs a very good offense, but our serve had them out of system and helped us stay organized defensively.”

Both setter Abby Jandro ‘26 and outside hitter Svenja Rodenbüsch ‘25 had three aces to lead the way. Outside hitter Allie Elliott ‘26 finished second on the team in kills behind Krubally with eight.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Stags took down Siena in a dominating 3-0 win, including back-to-back 25-9 victories in the second and third set.

Krubally and Elliott again led the offense with 10 and nine kills, respectively, and Fairfield showed out with another suffocating defensive display, limiting the Saints to a mere .044 hitting percentage.

Saturday was also Senior Day for the Stags, who celebrated the careers of liberos Kyla Berg ‘24 and Noelle Carey ‘24, as well as middle blocker Elle Shult ‘24, all three of whom will be graduating after this season. Coach Somera, who is in her first year at the helm for the Stags, credited the leadership of the seniors as a major factor in the team’s success this season.

“Our seniors have been so crucial with the maturity and experience they bring to our team,” she said in an interview with the Mirror. “For all that they do on the volleyball court, I know that there’s also so much they do as leaders outside of our gym that makes us a better team.”

Shult returned to the floor for the first time since Oct. 1 as part of the festivities and tallied three kills and three blocks.

Lastly, on Sunday, Nov. 5, the Stags took down Marist in a competitive 3-1 affair, avenging their 3-2 loss at the hands of the Red Foxes earlier in the season.

Outside hitter Mikayla Haut ‘25 led the way with 12 kills, and setter Blakely Montgomery ‘25 had a double-double with 38 assists and 15 digs.

On the defensive end, Krubally and middle blocker Maya Walker ‘26 each had six blocks in the contest.

The Stags will take the week off before heading to the Garden State this weekend to close out the regular season schedule with matchups against Saint Peter’s and Rider University in Jersey City, N.J., and Lawrence, N.J., respectively. A win in either game will secure a share of Fairfield’s fifth consecutive regular season conference title.

Fairfield’s first serve against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks is scheduled to occur on Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon.