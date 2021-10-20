This past week, Mikayla Haut ‘25 was given the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title of Rookie of the Week, which came after her success against the Rider University Broncs last Sunday. Haut posted an impressive 10 kills against Rider, which helped the Stags push past their competitor in a 3-0 sweep. With sweeps against Siena College, Manhattan College and Iona College after topping Rider University, the Stags improved to an impressive 10-0 record in MAAC play.

This honor comes a little over a month after her fellow teammates KJ Johnson and Kyla Berg took home their own awards, which were MAAC Player of the Week and MAAC Libero of the Week, respectively.

The Stags remain unbeaten in their conference and will look to continue this success against teams like Marist College, Niagara University, Canisius College and Quinnipiac University in the upcoming days and weeks.

