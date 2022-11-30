The Fairfield University women’s basketball team extended their losing streak to three with a loss at Canisius College on Friday, Feb. 17. The Stags went into halftime down a whopping 20 points and roared back scoring 41 in the second half, but it was not enough to close the gap losing 73-60.

The Stags had the lead closed down to seven points when Kate Peek ‘26 hit two straight threes within 20 seconds of each other. Peek put up a career-high 15 points going four-for-five from downtown in the fourth quarter to help the Stags push for a comeback. Graduate student Andrea Henangomez fell just one rebound short of a double-double after returning from injury for the first time in a month and also put up 12 points.

The Stags aggressive defensive style led to 22 Canisius turnovers, which was the 11th time Fairfield forced 20 or more turnovers in a game this season. According to the game’s official recap, Fairfield is 47th in the nation and second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in turnover, forcing 18.9 turnovers per game this season.

The Stags then went on to drop their fourth straight with an overtime loss to Niagara. Guard Janelle Brown ‘24 made a three-pointer with just 18 seconds remaining in the game which gave her the team-high 15 points and tied it up, forcing overtime.

The Stags were down nine with four minutes remaining in the game, followed by a strong finish to tie it up and force the extra period. However, Fairfield would be outscored 12-3 in overtime leading to a 65-56 loss. Fairfield was down just two at half, but a poor third quarter and overtime led to them dropping yet another game.

Fairfield led in almost every major statistical category including field goal percentage, for which they led 35.6% to Niagara’s 34.3% and three-point percentage which was 29.4% for the Stags and 11.8% for Niagara. Furthermore, rebounds, which the Stags outrebounded Niagara by four and forced 12 more turnovers. Niagara had a 73.9% free-throw percentage, however, while the Stags only had a 50%.

The women’s basketball team will come home to honor their seniors on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. versus Marist. Mackenzie Martin ‘23 and Jocelyn Polansky ‘23 along with graduate students Callie Cavanaugh and Hernangomez will all be honored at the Leo D. Mahoney Arena.