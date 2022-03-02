The Fairfield University women’s lacrosse team, upon returning to play for the spring season, has shown their normal signs of promise in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.

This season, the team has collected big wins against established teams like the College of the Holy Cross and Boston University. However, they have fallen short only twice, their first time being against the #23 ranked University of Connecticut and the other, most recently, Hofstra University.

The team has come up with a big rebrand this season. With new faces on the field like Brooke Marotti ‘25 and Casey Collins ‘23, the future is incredibly promising. Marotti, who contributed to the scoring effort against Hofstra, found the back of the net for her first collegiate goal.

Collins, similarly, found success in her second career start in net for the Stags. She posted an impressive 12 saves with a .571 save percentage, according to the official recap page for the game posted by FairfieldStags.com.

The Hofstra Pride were able to outscore the Stags by four points for a final score of 9-5. At the halfway mark of the game, Hofstra held a 5-1 lead. Although the Stags scored four goals in the second half, Hofstra kept them at bay with four of their own.

Graduate student Kelly Horning still boasted some impressive stats in the loss. With two goals, two shots on goal and two ground balls, the midfielder left no stones unturned on both offense and defense.

The women’s lacrosse team’s two-game winning streak was snapped; however, they will look to continue on their normal winning ways with an upcoming away slate against Lafayette College as well as the University of Denver.

This will be the first time since March 16, 2002 that Fairfield will be taking on Lafayette in women’s lacrosse. Fairfield will look to claim a historic win over the Leopards, who have gotten the best of them all four times that they have played each other, dating back to the ‘90s.

Although the Stags have taken on the Denver Pioneers four times as well, the last three contests have been much more recent, taking place in the 2016, 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Like Lafayette, unfortunately, the Stags have lost all four of their bouts with the University of Denver. This will be the fourth time that the Stags will play as the away team in the Mile-High City.

Clearly, if the women’s lacrosse team is able to topple these teams, program history will be made.

The Stags are now 3-2 and will look to continue their dominance over the league in the coming weeks as the latter half of their schedule changes to MAAC-exclusive competition.

