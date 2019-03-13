On Friday, March 8, the women’s lacrosse team (4-2) took on visiting No. 11 University of Denver (4-1) at Rafferty Stadium, but were defeated 20-4. Following the Stag’s Sunday victory over University of New Hampshire, the women’s lacrosse team came to the field with determination to play in front of 276 fans. The women’s lacrosse team was coming off a 14-11 win against New Hampshire.

Unfortunately, the Stags fell the nationally ranked Denver team. The Stags’ goals were split between redshirt Brooke Gallagher ‘19 and Taylor Mitchell ‘19, each scoring two goals throughout the game.Mitchell scored her first goal in the first half with Gallagher’s first goal following twenty minutes later. They each scored their second goal in the second half just six minutes apart.

The defense fought hard, especially Kennedy Slater ’21 and Maggie Reynolds ‘21. Throughout the game, they each recorded three ground balls against an offensive Denver player.

The Stags won 9 of the 23 draw controls, and 11 of the 30 ground balls. Although Denver scored 20 goals, goalkeeper Oliva Conquest ‘22 saved five shots. There were two penalties dealt to Denver, and one handed to the Stags in the first period.

Midfielder Jillian Winwood ‘21 expressed in an interview the benefits of playing a nationally ranked team.

“It was a tough loss, but we gave it all we had,” Winwood said in the post-game interview. “In tough games like that, it comes down to playing for pride and the people next to you.”

The women’s lacrosse team is back in action on March 20, taking on Sacred Heart University (2-14).

Following their last out-of-conference game against Sacred Heart University, the women’s lacrosse team is just one game away from beginning MAAC conference play. Their first conference game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 against Quinnipiac.

Following last year’s exciting 14-10 MAAC Championship win against Canisius College, the women’s lacrosse team is determined to begin conference play. The previous championship rematch will take place at Rafferty Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 20.