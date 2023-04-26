Coming off of a 2-1 victory over conference foe Rider University, the Fairfield University women’s soccer team has more to grasp about. Team captain and midfielder Reagan Klarmann ‘25 was just tabbed as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Offensive Player of the Week.

Klarmann, an Upper Saddle River, N.J. native, obtains the award after playing a heroic effort in the Stag’s win this past Saturday night by scoring the game-winning goal in the waning minutes of action. She capitalized on a huge opportunity by back-tapping a low cross from forward Maddy Theriault ‘26 in the 78th minute, finding the back of the net for the first time in this season and the fifth time she has done so in her third season as a Stag. Ironically, four of her five career goals have been game-winners, proving that her clutchness is quite valuable to the team.

This is the second time in her collegiate career that Klarmann has earned a weekly award from the conference. She earned a MAAC Rookie of the Week honor back in 2021. She is the third Stag to accomplish this feat this season, following Thierault and field hockey player Lucie Vincent ‘27, who each earned their awards in their respective sports on Sep. 18 and 19, correspondingly.

In addition to adding her name on the scoresheet, Klarmann was a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side of the ball. She led her team with six shots on the day, with three on target. She also has two assists to go along with her one goal, totalling for three points on the season. To go along with this, she never refuses to leave the field, ranking third among all field players in the MAAC with 811 minutes in action.

Klarmann’s leadership and drive helped propel the Stags to the top of the MAAC standings, tying for first place with six points. The women’s soccer team will head off to Lewiston, N.Y. for a date with Niagara University this Saturday at noon. For more information about the women’s soccer team, please visit www.fairfieldstags.com.