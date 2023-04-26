The Fairfield University women’s soccer team closed out their regular season with a big win over the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks to finish their season 9-5-4 with a 7-2-1 in conference play.

The Stags dominated on the stat sheet, winning with a shutout and putting up four goals. The Stags also outshot the Peacocks 36-2, including 16 shots on goal for the Stags compared to one for the Peacocks. The Stags’ 36 shots were their season-high, along with having 15 different players attempt a shot.

Fairfield also had 12 corners to St. Peter’s zero. Peacocks goalkeeper Annabelle Adams had twelve saves in the game, putting up an impressive performance.

“I’m glad to come out and play a pretty good game overall,” Head Coach David Barrett said in the game’s official recap. “Obviously we are very dangerous going forward and created a lot of good chances. Their goalkeeper really kept them in the game, she made some really good saves and kept it where it was. I’m pleased with the result and to get the bye for the playoffs and we will now turn our attention there.”

These four goals the Stags scored gave them 10 goals in the last two games with two impressive offensive performances. The Stags started scoring early with Sam Kersey ‘26 tipping an Alex Darcy ‘26 deflection into the back of the net in just the 11th minute of the game. Darcy would then tally another assist with a corner kick that Maddy Theriault ‘26 headed past Adams for another Stag goal. Theriault’s goal was her eighth of the year leading the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

The Stags punched in one more goal towards the end of the first half, with Emilie Cook ‘26 scoring her first goal of her career off a Jess Lynskey ‘26 assist with 11 seconds left in the first half. The Stags offense was not as successful in the second half, only putting in one more goal. Their fourth and final goal came from Meghan Carragher ‘26, who scored off a corner from Aubrey Silverman ‘25.

After her strong performances this past week, Darcy was named MAAC offensive player of the week due to her game-winning goal and assist against St. Peters. This is her first accolade for Player of the Week and she is the seventh Stag to win a Player of the Week award this season.

“Alex has really come back well from her injury at the start of September,” Barrett said. “She is hitting good form just in time for the playoffs!”

This win booked the Stags a trip to the MAAC conference semifinal game as the two seed on Thursday, Nov. 2, at home against Mount St. Mary’s University. Mount St. Mary’s is coming off a 0-0 draw through 110 minutes of play, eventually winning in penalties over Niagara University in the MAAC quarterfinals.