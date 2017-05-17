Richard Greenwald, PhD has been announced as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences starting July 1, according to a press release from news@fairfield. Dr. Greenwald currently serves as the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Brooklyn College, CUNY.

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, a news, information and job source for college and university faculty members and administration, Dr. Greenwald was named as one of the leading “higher-education thought leaders.”

Dr. Greenwald has previously taught subjects such as history, business and sociology. He received his PhD in American history from New York University in 1998, adding to his Master’s degree in philosophy from NYU and Bachelor’s degree in history from Queens College, CUNY.

The current Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Yohuru Williams, PhD has served in this position since September 2015. He will be serving the same role at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.