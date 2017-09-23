Pro tips to get you through the upcoming mad dash of school #ripsyllabusweek

Cry in the hallway of your residence hall. This lets everyone know exactly what state of mind you’re in, maybe you’ll even make a friend.

Open the textbook. Just once, you don’t even have to read it, just the act alone will encode all of its information into your muscle memory

Try to bargain with your professor. Go to office hours and offer something in exchange for an A, a cow perhaps, your first born child, maybe your own immortal soul; everyone has their price.