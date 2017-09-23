Pro tips to get you through the upcoming mad dash of school #ripsyllabusweek

  • Cry in the hallway of your residence hall. This lets everyone know exactly what state of mind you’re in, maybe you’ll even make a friend.
  • Open the textbook. Just once, you don’t even have to read it, just the act alone will encode all of its information into your muscle memory
  • Try to bargain with your professor. Go to office hours and offer something in exchange for an A, a cow perhaps, your first born child, maybe your own immortal soul; everyone has their price.
  • Sleep with your textbook under your pillow. This one’s a no-brainer.

