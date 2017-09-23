An Ode to The Tully Soft Serve Machine

My sweet frozen treat oh, how I missed thee

Your absence broke my young and fragile heart

Like the ever changing wind, here now never again

A grand Barone tradition to take part

Your air filled my sails, awakened my soul

The rushing gust of wind, you set me free

You asked for nothing and yet filled my bowl

The support you gave me was always key

Gentle wind once I felt your leave I feared

I asked why would you come back here to me

I so lowly yet you so loved, revered

In the Tully home again freed from marquee

Ice cream machine how much we all adore

Familiar breeze you guide us home once more