An Ode to The Tully Soft Serve Machine Claire Monahan September 23, 2017 My sweet frozen treat oh, how I missed thee Your absence broke my young and fragile heart Like the ever changing wind, here now never again A grand Barone tradition to take part Your air filled my sails, awakened my soul The rushing gust of wind, you set me free You asked for nothing and yet filled my bowl The support you gave me was always key Gentle wind once I felt your leave I feared I asked why would you come back here to me I so lowly yet you so loved, revered In the Tully home again freed from marquee Ice cream machine how much we all adore Familiar breeze you guide us home once more Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website