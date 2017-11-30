As the holiday season approaches, so is the time of gift-giving. Being college students, we need unique ideas for presents that won’t completely break the bank. Take a look:

Mom: A sappy letter. You don’t have to spend a dime, and I can guarantee that you’ll have your mother in tears if you write her a thank-you letter for giving you life, unconditional love and endless support.

Dad: A memoir from any athlete. It truly doesn’t matter if you know who they are; he definitely does. Also, really, change it up — how many more toolboxes can you gift one person?

Brother: Clothes, because face it, he can use all of the help that he can get.

Sister: Makeup. Partly because she could use it and partly so she’ll stop stealing yours. I’m kidding, but you can find several eyeshadow palettes or lipsticks for under $30. Done, and done.

Significant other: An experience. Yes, something like concert or game tickets might be a bit of a splurge. However, if it’s something that you can do together, then it’s kind of like gifting yourself as well, which makes it totally worth it.

Secret Santa friend: Oftentimes these gift exchanges have small budgets. Head to a store like TJ Maxx or Marshall’s, and pick up a candle, face mask, body spray or all of the above (depending on how much you like them).