The Coffee Breakdown: A comprehensive guide to caffeine on campus.

The way I see it, there are three main options: the Daniel & Grace Tully Dining Commons, Einstein Bros. Bagels and the Library Cafe.

The Tully

Iced Coffee:

It says it’s coffee, but is it? Take my advice: do not go near this watery substance that might taste a bit like coffee. It will haunt you every night after, asking why you dared to trust it.

Rating: 1/10

French Vanilla Cappuccino:

Definitely a formidable option, possibly the best when it comes to the Tully coffee options. The perfect, sweet caffeine boost you’ll need to get through the day.

Rating: 9/10

Italian Cappuccino:

The French Vanilla’s sophisticated older cousin, this is almost as good and definitely my favorite for nights when I still have a few hours of work to get done before bed. (Tip: add ice cream once it’s cooled for a great dessert!)

Rating: 8/10

Einsteins

Iced Coffee:

Much, much better than the Tully’s excuse for iced coffee. The line is long most mornings, which is a definite drawback, but when looking for a midday fix, Einstein’s is the place.

Rating: 6/10

Literally Anything at the Library Cafe:

It’s basically Starbucks, so you can’t go wrong. The only negative is the location, which is somewhat out of the way. But if you’re about to start a long stretch of studying at the Library, this pretty-much-Starbucks Coffee has got your back.

Rating: 7/10