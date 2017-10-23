Monday, 10/23

Halloween Candy Grams – Students for Life will be selling Halloween candy grams all week from noon to 2 p.m. in the Barone Campus Center. Pick a Halloween card or make one to send to a friend’s campus mailbox or dorm room. One card for $2 or three for $5. Proceeds will go toward Students for Life’s trip to the March for Life in Washington, D.C. in January.

Tuesday, 10/24

Nursing Career Fair – The Academic & Career Development Center will be holding a career fair in the School of Nursing from 3 to 6 p.m. Come learn about careers in nursing and meet with representatives from various hospitals.

Dinner with Dr. Crawford – Dr. David Crawford is a professor in the departments of International Studies, and Sociology and Anthropology. Enjoy a free dinner and good conversation in an informal setting. Join him in BCC 202 at 6:30 p.m.

Reading and Book Signing by Matt Tullis – Fairfield’s own Assistant Professor of English Matt Tullis will be reading and signing his new book, “Running with Ghosts: A Memoir of Surviving Childhood Cancer,” at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Bookstore.

Wednesday, 10/25

Wicked Tickets on Sale – Visit http://www.tickets.fairfield.edu to purchase tickets for one of Broadway’s most popular musicals starting today. Save the date for Wednesday, Nov. 1. Tickets are $50.

Apple Fest (FYE Inspire Credit) – Join Leader of Environmental Action at Fairfield at 11 a.m. at the apple trees between the BCC and Canisius for some apple cider and donuts. While there, you can learn more about our campus’ apple trees, as well as ways to make Fairfield a green campus.

Jazz Your Jack-o’-Lantern & Psychic Fair (FYE Connect Credit) – Bring your friends to decorate or carve your Jack-o’-Lanterns and enjoy cupcakes, cookies and other Halloween treats. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the LLBCC.

Friday, 10/27

Halloween Dance – The Inter-Residential Housing Association is hosting a Halloween dance at the Levee from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Come enjoy a night of dancing and Halloween fun.

Field Hockey vs. Siena – Watch the field hockey team take on Siena at University Field at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10/28

Fairfield on Fire (FYE Thrive Credit) – Come to resident assistants Tash and Katie’s Fairfield on Fire volunteer day. Join together and make a difference volunteering in the Greater Bridgeport Area. Meet at Jogues Hall at 9 a.m.

John Zaffis: Ghost Hunter (FYE Connect Credit) – John Zaffis has 43 years of experience studying and investigating the paranormal. Explore campus with him and see if Fairfield is home to any ghosts. Come to the LLBCC at 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10/29

FUSA Beach Clean Up – Help keep our beach clean with FUSA at 12 p.m. at Lantern Point. Make sure to wear red!

Mass With The Lord’s Chords – The Lord’s Chords leads music at 9 p.m. mass. Come sing and celebrate mass with your fellow Stags at the Egan Chapel.