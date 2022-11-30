Easter weekend is right around the corner and with it comes a much-needed break from school. The Easter holiday provides students with the chance to spend some time with friends and family at home, and I know that I, for one, am very excited about this quality time.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate Easter with our friends at school before we leave. Here are a few activities you can do to celebrate this holiday and the start of spring with your friends before you leave for break!

Decorate Your Dorm/Room

No holiday is a holiday without decorations! And when I think of Easter, I think of pastel colors, easter eggs, bunnies and baby chicks. At this time of the year, you can go to just about any store and you will find easter themed decorations and more. Head to Party City, Marshalls, Homegoods or even any drugstore like RiteAid or CVS and you will be sure to find some cute and festive decorations.

Dye Easter Eggs

This is a classic Easter tradition that is both fun and will provide you with decoration for your dorm, apartment or house. If you are an upperclassman and have a kitchen, then you can boil real eggs to dye. If you are currently living in a dorm, this may be a bit of a hard task, however, you can find egg decorating kits that do not require the boiling of real eggs at just about any craft store, like Michaels, Target or Party City. Dyeing Easter eggs is one of my favorite Eater activities and it can be a really fun activity to get all of your friends at school involved in. In the end, you and your friends will have a lot of unique and colorfully decorated eggs to display around your rooms.

Get Lots of Candy

The last suggestion I have to start celebrating the Easter holiday a little early with your friends is to stock up on easter themed candy. From Peeps to jelly beans to chocolate eggs and bunnies, there are plenty of options to choose from. You can even buy popular candies like Reeses, M&Ms and Kit Kats, but with Easter-themed packaging to add a little festivity to your week. You can put the candy out to share in your room, common area or kitchen for your roommates to share this week. You can even buy some plastic eggs to put your candy in for a little extra fun!

These are just a few ways to celebrate Easter a little early before heading home for the holiday and I wish every Stag a restful, relaxing and fun Easter break!