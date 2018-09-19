Whether students are looking for a part-time internship, or a future career, Fairfield University’s annual fall Career Fair provides them with the opportunity to meet prospective employers. This year’s Career Fair will take place on Wednesday September, 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Field House of the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreational Complex.

This year Fairfield will welcome over 100 employers from companies that offer opportunities to students from all majors. Companies ranging from Epsilon, Deloitte and PwC for those business enthusiasts, to Roomeze and HooplaHa – Only Good News for liberal arts students will be in attendance, in addition to many others which can be viewed on OrgSync.

As a Jesuit institution, Fairfield will also welcome companies that encourage individuals to foster a sense of doing more for the community and the world. Such companies include: The Peace Corps, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Save the Children, Make-A-Wish and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Are you an engineering major? Never fear, the Academic Career and Development Center thought of you too. I-Engineering, inc. and Fracxion Software will be at the Fair, awaiting for you to ask questions and discuss your future career goals.

Students are encouraged to bring an updated resume, and to wear business professional clothes in order to present their best selves. The Activities Fair allows students of all grades to network with employers and learn about opportunities offered at a variety of companies.