Roommate conflict has already brought the Fairfield Police Department to the beach this year.

Fairfield University student Danielle Ferguson ‘19 was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 8 for an incident of alleged violence at her Fairfield Beach Road rental residence. Police informed the Fairfield Citizen that Ferguson was charged with third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Ferguson allegedly shoved one of her roommates to the floor after the roommate commented on the state of Ferguson’s bathroom. The victim also stated that when she screamed, Ferguson covered her mouth so that she could not breathe.

For the Sept. 12 issue of The Mirror, the Department of Public Safety informed The Mirror that they responded to incident along with the Fairfield Police Department. From the crime beat of the Sept. 12 issue, “DPS assisted Fairfield Police Department in the investigation of a domestic dispute involving roommates at the beach.” At that time, DPS did not release Ferguson’s name to The Mirror.