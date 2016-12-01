Dr. Lynn M. Babington, PhD, RN was named Interim President of Fairfield University. Her appointment will begin on Jan. 1, 2017 and will last until June 2017, when the University’s new president will begin their appointment. Babington will be the first woman and non-clergy member to take on the role of president at Fairfield.

According to Frank Carroll ‘89, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Babington served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Fairfield since 2014. Prior to this appointment, Babington held the position of Dean of the School of Nursing since 2012.

Before her time at Fairfield, Babington served at Northeastern University as Associate Professor, Assistant Dean of Graduate programs and Director of the Doctorate of Nursing Practice program at Northeastern University’s School of Nursing, Frank Carroll stated.

Babington received her Bachelor of Science Nursing from the University of Michigan and her Master’s and PhD from the University of Washington.

Babington also received a host of accolades throughout her career as a nurse and educator. A member of Sigma Theta Tau, the nursing honor society, she is also a Robert Wood Johnson Executive Nurse Fellow and a Fulbright scholar. Much of her clinical work focuses on minority populations and some of her recent publications consist of studies done with these populations, according to her profile on the University’s website.

During her tenure as dean of the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies, the graduate education in the SON expanded as the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership program began.

As provost, Babington served as one of the senior academic administrators of the University, transitioning into more of a leadership role.

In an email sent to the student body on Dec. 1, Frank Carroll stated that “I, along with Board of Trustees, have the utmost confidence in Lynn and her ability to lead the University at this critically important time.”

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson also commented on Babington’s ability to serve as the interim president.

“Lynn is an amazing leader with a strong track record for driving change, with a great focus on innovation,” said Anderson. “I am delighted to continue to work closely with Lynn in her new role.”

Executive Vice President Kevin Lawlor agreed with Anderson, adding that “[Babington’s] tireless energy, calm demeanor and superior intellect make her ideally suited for the role. She and I have worked seamlessly together since her promotion to Provost and I expect that close partnership to continue. Fairfield is on an exciting trajectory which will only continue to accelerate under her leadership. I couldn’t be happier for my friend and new boss.”

Additionally, Jonathan Carroll ‘91 was named Fairfield’s new Chief Information Officer, according to the Fairfield Citizen. Carroll will assume the position at the end of the month.