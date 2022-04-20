On Saturday, April 30, Fairfield University’s Office of Student Engagement is hosting its annual Clam Jam event. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Penfield Beach, senior and junior Stags will have the opportunity to attend a day filled with live music, food, and beer/cider (for students that meet the drinking age limit).

Ticket sales went live on April 6 at 8 a.m. for senior students — each ticket priced at $70. The following day, on April 7 at 8 a.m., juniors were able to purchase their tickets for $75. While those who were eligible to buy a ticket were only allowed one slip each, April 8 allotted senior Stags the possibility of an additional two tickets for any guests they may want to accompany them for an additional charge of $90 each.

However, the hefty price has left some students frustrated.

“I definitely wish the school didn’t charge seniors for the events meant for us,” John Fee ‘22 shared. “Especially toward the end of the semester, it seems as though they’re trying to squeeze out as much money as they can from us before we’re gone.”

The University has an initiative through the Division of Student Life called The Student Life Financial Assistance Program that aids students who may not have the financial means to attend or participate in University-sponsored events such as Clam Jam. A confidential process allows students to apply for assistance prior to purchasing a ticket. The program sends a response regarding one’s application status in seven days or less.

Nevertheless, after not being able to experience a proper Clam Jam event for two consecutive years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students have expressed their excitement with the chance to finally attend their own.

Senior Julia Talamini exclaimed, “Being the last concert I’m going to attend at Fairfield University, it’s already going to be an exciting event and a concert at the beach is something that I will probably never have the opportunity to experience again.”

Scheduled to perform on the sandy clearing is the multi-platinum duo of Tobias Danielsson and Samuel Brandt, also known as NOTD. They are most famously known for their two songs “So Close” and “I Wanna Know,” but were ultimately “selected in consultation with FUSA (Fairfield University Student Association) and BRAG (Beach Residence Advocacy Group),” states Associate Director of Media Relations & Content Marketing Susan Cipollaro. NOTD will begin their performance at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

The University has provided on-campus check-in and bus transportation for this event. Student check-in begins at 11 a.m. at the Quick Center Parking Lot and the first bus will depart at 11:15 a.m. Buses will run on a continuous loop from then until 1 p.m.

Students may re-board buses and return to campus during this time, however, the last bus from campus to Penfield is at 1 p.m. Students will need their e-ticket and valid identification (Stag Card or state identification if a guest) in order to board the bus.

From 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., the buses will depart from the Penfield Pavilion parking lot on a continuous loop, returning students to campus only. The last bus back to campus after the event is at 4:15 p.m.

If students are driving or taking an Uber, the entrance to the event can be found in the Penfield Beach parking lot, as there is no entrance from the beach or waterfront. Furthermore, the doors will open at 11 a.m. and the last entry will be at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets can be accepted in three forms: printed tickets, a PDF from your email, or the e-ticket as a QR Code. Each unique ticket allows one entry, so the first copy will be the only participant to gain entry after scanning. You must have a ticket to be allowed entrance and all non-Fairfield guests of Fairfield students must be in line with the Fairfield student for entrance into the event. Further, all guests must again show a valid state identification card and valid Clam Jam e-ticket.

Some other essential reminders are that once you leave the event space, you will not be allowed to re-enter and no personal belongings such as backpacks, bags or outside food/drink are allowed into the venue. All other belongings will be thoroughly checked. Portable bathrooms are also located in the Penfield parking lot, as there are no inside restrooms available.

Once students are checked in, attendees that are verified to be 21+ will receive a wristband that is mandatory for the entire event duration. Students over 21 must not remove not remove these bands until the end of the event so that they are properly designated to be of the legal drinking age. As a Clam Jam souvenir, guests that are 21+ will also receive one cup to be used throughout the event and able to be taken home.

At the beach, students will be strictly monitored to ensure alcohol is consumed and distributed legally. Attendees engaging in illegal behavior regarding the distribution of alcohol will face punishment; the attendee distributing the alcohol and any underage student consuming the drink will be removed from Clam Jam and prohibited from re-entering.

Anyone in need of medical attention during the event can find help in one of two tents, located to the left of the Penfield Beach entrance lanes or to the side of the Jacky Durrell Pavilion.

In addition to the bar, there will be ample water and food provided throughout the four hours and is highly encouraged for all participants to consume. Meals will also be available at no cost starting at 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All attendees are asked to clean up after themselves. This may include discarding food wrappers in trash bins or picking up your cups left on the beach.

