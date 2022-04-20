On April 11, an email was sent from the Fairfield University Student Association to students regarding this year’s Spring Concert event featuring performer Flo Rida at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn. The email notified students of the new option to purchase up to one guest ticket, priced at $50.

The email ended with reminding students of the deadline to purchase tickets, which is Wednesday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

FUSA President Tyler Heffern ‘22 alludes to a push from students for the ability to bring guests, stating that FUSA received questions regarding the possibility of purchasing guest tickets prior to the email being sent out. Heffern further states that FUSA wanted to ensure students were able to purchase tickets before the option to bring a guest was taken into consideration. Since not all the tickets have been sold, however, FUSA is allowing guest tickets.

FUSA purchased 2,250 tickets in total from the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater and “budgeted appropriately” so that not all of the tickets had to be sold, according to Heffern. He states that FUSA’S target for sales ranged between 1,500 and 1,800 tickets sold, which was projected with the pandemic in mind, as well as the location of the event being an off-campus venue.

As reported by The Mirror, the Spring Concert event in past years has been held in Alumni Hall. However, with the new construction of the Convocation Center, this venue was not available this year. Renting out a whole venue would have been very costly for FUSA, according to the article, so instead the association bought out the whole floor for students at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

FUSA’s budget for the Spring Concert, according to Director of Treasury Heather Wazaney, was “proposed and approved by the Senate for $105,000.” This is a part of FUSA’s $385,000 original budget for the academic year, states Wazaney.

FUSA was able to subsidize a portion of the ticket cost, states Heffern, which allowed for students to purchase tickets at “a much lower price than their market value.”

With over 1,500 tickets already sold for the Spring Concert, Heffern considers this to be a success, having met the target range for sales. He adds that FUSA further expects more tickets to be sold before the approaching deadline.

“FUSA is very excited about the concert this weekend and we are happy to be able to put on an event that resembles a well-loved Fairfield tradition,” says Heffern.

“We are really happy with the student body’s reaction to the event as well!” he says.

Students can pick up their printed tickets Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Daniel and Grace Tully Dining Commons.