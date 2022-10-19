On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”

The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Governor Ned Lamont’s campaigns turned down the invitations to their respective debates.”

It continued to go on to say that, “both campaigns confirmed their decisions with Connecticut Public and the League of Women’s Voters Connecticut this week.”

Connecticut Public goes on to explain that “the debate series was the first of its kind with the goal of distributing important candidate conversations ahead of the midterm election, free to the public via Connecticut Public’s broadcast and digital platforms.”

In Connecticut, the senatorial and gubernatorial elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

According to ct.gov, “if you are a college student living away from home, you may choose to vote in one of two ways: Either complete an absentee ballot for the election in your home town or register to vote in your college town.”

If you are interested to learn more about your elected officials, register to vote or request an absentee ballot scan the QR code which will send you to vote.org. The link to register to vote can be found at Everything You Need to Vote – Vote.org

53 total views, 53 views today