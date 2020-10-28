10/23

1:25 a.m.

Students in Jogues Hall were found in possession of narcotics. A citation was issued by the Fairfield Police Department and those involved were referred to student conduct.

3:32 a.m.

An altercation between roommates was reported at the townhouses. The students were referred to student conduct.

8:55 a.m.

There was a bicycle versus vehicle accident at the main entrance on North Benson Road. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

11:00 p.m.

A student was documented for bringing a non-student guest onto campus via the townhouse gate.

10/24

12:09 a.m.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was discovered in Meditz. The student was referred to student conduct.

12:47 a.m.

A group of students were seen entering the woodline by University Field and discovered in possession of narcotics. They were referred to student conduct.

2:59 a.m.

Students were documented attempting to steal a University golf cart. They were referred to student conduct.

10:45 p.m.

A suspicious male was reported in John A. Barone Campus Center. The situation is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

10/25

12:42 a.m.

Three non-students were observed entering campus via the Barlow Road gate carrying alcohol and drug paraphernalia. As those involved were minors, they were picked up by their parents and Criminal Trespass Warnings were issued.

1:22 a.m.

A narcotics possession was discovered near the softball batting cage. The students were identified and referred to student conduct.

1:40 a.m.

A student at the townhouses was documented for noncompliance, and was referred to student conduct.