Thursday, 3/1

9:00 p.m.

DPS investigated an assault that took place in Loyola Hall between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The students were referred to dean of students office.

Saturday, 3/3

1:51 p.m.

DPS responded to what was referred to as Sham Jam at the Townhouses. Numerous students were documented for alcohol violations. Some items were damaged at the Townhouses as a result.

6:00 p.m.

A burglary was reported at the 9 block of the Townhouses. Someone entered a unit and took some prescription medication from a bedroom. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Residence Life or DPS. Anyone selling prescription medication should also be reported to Residence Life or DPS.

11:36 p.m.

DPS responded to the smell of marijuana coming from two rooms in Regis Hall. DPS documented four males in possession of marijuana. The students were referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 3/4

1:00 a.m.

DPS discovered a young man walking with a stolen traffic control sign that was pulled from the ground. The student was referred to student conduct.

10:10 a.m.

Theft of a ballard cover from the parking garage was reported to DPS. Video of a young man wearing a green shirt was obtained and DPS is working with campus partners to catch the individual. Anyone with any information is encouraged report it to student conduct.