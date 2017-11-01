Wednesday, 10/25

2:33 p.m.

A prep student was issued a ticket and became disorderly with officers. He was referred to Prep’s Director of Discipline.

Friday, 10/27

4:17 p.m.

A student reported that on 10/25 while attending a morning athletic practice, he was assaulted by a teammate. Specifically, the student said that he was punched a couple times in the head. DPS investigated the matter. All students have been identified and parties involved are being referred to student conduct.

10:33 p.m.

The glass on the east door of Gonzaga Hall was damaged. DPS identified a suspect and the matter was handed over to student conduct.

Saturday, 10/28

12:25 a.m.

Public Safety responded to reports of people vomiting at Gonzaga Hall. No one was found vomiting, but DPS disposed of alcohol from a student’s room. Seven people were found in the room and were documented for possession of alcohol.

10:57 p.m.

While on patrol, DPS found five individuals hanging out in the Bellarmine gardens area, which led DPS to discover a backpack that contained marijuana and paraphernalia. The matter was turned over to the Dean of Students Office.

11:41 p.m.

DPS responded to a Campion Hall fire alarm and discovered a light smoking condition fire in the second floor trash room. DPS identified a student who threw something in the garbage that caused the condition, and he has been referred to student conduct and Residence Life for the incident. The Fire Department came, and the area was doused in water and ventilated.