Tuesday, 11/6

6:33 p.m.

There was a motor vehicle accident between a faculty member and a student in Charles F. Dolan School of Business parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Friday, 11/8

2:46 p.m.

There was a report of reckless operation on Loyola Road. A student was riding on the back bumper of a moving car. The student was referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 11/9

10:53 a.m.

There was a motor vehicle accident between a facilities vehicle and an ABM vehicle in the maintenance complex. No injuries were reported.

11:04 p.m.

There was an incident of narcotics possession in Gonzaga Hall. The student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 11/11

1:13 a.m.

An individual was seen carrying a table away from The Levee. When the individual saw DPS, they fled. The table was recovered and returned to The Levee.