11/13

9:26 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety took a report of harassment involving a non-studet and a student living in the townhouses. The incident occured off campus. Both parties received warnings and were referred to student conduct.

10:26 p.m.

A narcotics possession was discovered in Jogues Hall, and the investigation resulted in a COVID-19 protocol violation as well. Those involved were referred to student conduct.

11/15

9:20 p.m.

A Stag text-alert was sent to all students in regard to a tornado watch in the area. Winds reached an excess of 55 miles per hour. No damage or power outages resulted.

11/16

1:17 p.m.

A student reported that her vehicle had been struck while parked at the townhouses. The incident was reported to the Fairfield Police Department and is currently under investigation.