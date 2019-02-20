Wednesday, 2/13

9:06 a.m.

A vehicle was abandoned in the rear parking lot of the Leslie C. Quick Recreational Complex. Fairfield Police Department was notified and the car was identified as belonging to a student. The vehicle was removed.

2:17 p.m.

A University vehicle was struck and damaged. The matter is under investigation.

Friday, 2/15

2:04 a.m.

There was an incident of misuse of a parking pass. A permit belonging to another vehicle was found on another student’s vehicle. The students were referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 2/16

8:25 a.m.

Fairfield Fire Department was notified and responded to a stove top fire in the kitchen of a townhouse.