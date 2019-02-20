Wednesday, 2/13
9:06 a.m.
A vehicle was abandoned in the rear parking lot of the Leslie C. Quick Recreational Complex. Fairfield Police Department was notified and the car was identified as belonging to a student. The vehicle was removed.
2:17 p.m.
A University vehicle was struck and damaged. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, 2/15
2:04 a.m.
There was an incident of misuse of a parking pass. A permit belonging to another vehicle was found on another student’s vehicle. The students were referred to student conduct.
Saturday, 2/16
8:25 a.m.
Fairfield Fire Department was notified and responded to a stove top fire in the kitchen of a townhouse.
