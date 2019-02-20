“I remember catching “Scarface” on TV before the Spring semester. It was entirely in Spanish, but it was still understandable to me. It’s practically a cult classic gangster movie. Al Pacino played the rather interesting “bad guy” in the 1983 version, so it was fitting to draw Tony Montana upon hearing “Push it to the Limit” on Youtube.” –Brandon Robles ’22

Do you want your art to be featured in the Art Corner? Please e-mail your drawing, photograph, or comic along with a quote about your piece to gracianne.eldrenkamp@student.fairfield.edu.