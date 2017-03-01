Friday, 2/24

10:22 a.m. – Public Safety investigated vandalism that was reported in the Leslie C. Quick Recreational Complex. An unknown individual damaged a security box in a surrounding stereo system. There are no suspects at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, 2/25

12:30 a.m. – Public Safety responded to an incident outside Townhouse 12 block. A young man inappropriately touched a young lady amongst a crowd of students. DPS is not investigating the incident because the female involved does not wish for it to be investigated. Public Safety does know the identity of the young man. This incident has been turned over to the Title IX investigators.

2:41 p.m. – Public Safety documented a young man for the possession of alcohol. The individual had multiple beer cans outside the Townhouse 14 block.

Sunday, 2/26

7:02 p.m. – Public Safety responded to an oven fire inside Meditz Hall. The fire was a direct result of individuals leaving a pizza box in the oven. There were no injuries as well as minimal property damage.

Monday, 2/27

11:55 a.m. – Public Safety stopped a vehicle and found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The individual inside the car was issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.