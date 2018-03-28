Tuesday, 3/20

5:13 p.m.

A faculty member reported a damaged passenger door and mirror after returning from spring break. The car was parked in the Regis parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, 3/24

12:44 p.m.

Students were identified as suspects of a theft of a sign from Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods agreed they would not press charges if the sign was returned. All students involved are now banned from Whole Foods.

Sunday, 3/25

1:04 a.m.

DPS was led by the smell of marijuana coming from a room in 40 McCormick Rd. Two students and a visitor were found in the room. The visitor was cited for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. A variety of paraphernalia was confiscated and alcohol was discarded. An apple was also found which had been converted into a smoking device. The two students were referred to student conduct.

2:07 a.m.

Five students were identified as possibly breaking bottles at Townhouse 4 block. All those involved have been referred to student conduct.