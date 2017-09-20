Thursday, 9/14

2:54 p.m.- A black iPhone 7 was reported stolen from a bench in Alumni Hall. The phone was taken while the student was playing basketball. The matter is under investigation.

Saturday, 9/16

2:39 p.m.- A male student kicked a glass window and door at the Regis south entrance. The student was identified and referred to student conduct.

5:29 p.m.- A young man was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed with three students in the bed of the truck. The student was driving a junior’s car while travelling on Leeber Road to the Townhouse area. The vehicle was stopped and some alcohol was found in the truck. The operator was referred to the Dean of Students office.

Sunday, 9/17

12:17 a.m.- There was a report of harassment in the Townhouse area. A female student reported that another female student verbally abused her outside the Townhouse area.

12:48 a.m.- DPS responded to a fight outside the School of Nursing involving some students. The case is being referred to student conduct. DPS treated some of the people involved for minor injuries.

Monday, 9/18

11:44 a.m.- A student who resides in Kostka Hall reported that on 9/14 between 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., someone had entered and vandalized their room, including leaving feces on the floor of the bathroom. The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Residence Life or DPS.