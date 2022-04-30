With regards to Fairfield University’s sponsored event, Clam Jam, scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, updates have surfaced surrounding the day. In addition to the previous information written in the Fairfield Mirror article, the office of student engagement sent out a mass email to junior and senior students on April 27, 2022, reminding them about the day’s logistics, but also including new details.

While there is bussing transportation provided and the chance for uber drop-off and attendee parking in the Penfield Beach parking lot, a parking ban has now been set in place. This means that from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quincy Street, Beach Road, Fairfield Beach Road and Reef Road will have “No Parking” signs.

Furthermore, there will also be DUI checkpoints on both Beach Road and Reef Road. Due to this, the university highly encourages anyone attending the event to take the bus shuttle transportation from the Quick Center or to get dropped off.

The weather forecast for Saturday, April 30 will be mid-to-low-50s. The event organizers recommended wearing something warm and kindly remind you that if you leave the venue to change, you will not be allowed back in due to the no-reentry rule. With that being said, Clam Jam is a rain or shine event.

In addition to NOTD performing, there will also be student deejays to provide attendees with a good time. All event-goers will also have beach games, access to the Long Island Sound and other activities to keep occupied.

On the menu, Fairfield University is serving up some hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, vegan burgers, chips and cookies alongside a constant source of ice water.

In an email written by Susan Cipollaro, Associate Director, Media Relations and Content Marketer, she shares that the university is “aware of students who may have food allergies and [have] prepared to accommodate those needs.”

As always, the safety and well-being of all Fairfield University students are always taken into consideration, therefore, anyone who fails to behave in an appropriate and respectful manner will be denied admission without a refund or will be removed from the venue.

There will be hired security, consisting of Public Safety, Fairfield Police and Fairfield Fire presence to remove anyone in resistance. Furthermore, EMTs and paramedics will be on-site to ensure the safety of all attendees.ra