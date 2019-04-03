Saturday, 3/30

12:05 a.m

Underaged students in Loyola Hall appeared to be intoxicated and in possession of alcohol. The students were referred to student conduct.

12:27 a.m

A noise complaint was reported at 738 North Benson Road by neighbors. The students were referred to student conduct and the Fairfield Police department.

12:29 a.m

Minors found bringing beers into the Levee. The students were referred to student conduct.

12:39 a.m

There was an incident of students harassing Resident Assistants at the townhouses. The students were referred to student conduct.

11:30 a.m

A student in Loyola Hall was found visibly intoxicated. The student was referred to student conduct.

11:59 p.m

A student was found in possession of alcohol outside townhouse. Student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 3/31

12:03 a.m

G-Force found a student had ripped off a sink in The Levee. The student claimed it had fallen off on its own. The student was referred to student conduct.

12:28 a.m

An underage student was found in possession of alcohol in the Levee. The student was referred to student conduct.

1:25 a.m

A non-student was found asleep and intoxicated in his car outside of the Regina A. Quick Center. The person was escorted off campus by Fairfield Police.

Monday, 4/1

9:24 a.m

A motor vehicle accident occurred between a student and non-student. Fairfield Police were called to the scene.