Fairfield University Student Association hosted a brunch for the Class of 2024 Saturday. Titled, “Halfway to the Beach,” the event was held for the sophomore class to commemorate the class’ “halfway” point to senior year.

“Halfway to the Beach” was held in the Dogwood Room in the Barone Campus Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event space was decorated to adhere to the “beach” theme. The room was decorated with blue tablecloths, starfish and seashell decals, candles and beach signage.

Students chose between an assortment of “eggs, sausage, bacon, pastries, waffles and avocado toast,” says FUSA Programming Coordinator Ava Morrison ‘24. Further, an assortment of beachy “mocktails” were served as well.

Students had the opportunity to make a “message in a bottle,” out of small glass bottles and sand. The craft was intended to be a souvenir from the event, as a tribute to the sophomores’ near “halfway” point in their undergraduate experience.

FUSA also played upbeat music for students eating and socializing.

Overall, Morrison contends that “the Halfway to the Beach event went really well.”

The event attracted “over 120 students,” an outcome that FUSA was pleased with.

Sophomore student Julia Kormylo enjoyed the event, saying, “the idea of the event was really nice. I liked how FUSA celebrated our halfway point, especially in such a busy time in the semester.”

Having enjoyed a break from schoolwork, she says, “it was so fun to have brunch with friends!”

Sophomore student and Secretary of the FUSA Senate Matthew Adamski says, “I’m so grateful FUSA put this event together.”

“Halfway to the Beach was a really fun way to celebrate our class. I loved the music, the food, and the crafts. It was just a really fun time and I’m glad I went” Adamski says.

FUSA programming continues to plan creative events for the sophomore class.

On behalf of the sophomore class’ FUSA Programming Coordinators with regard to future planning, Morrison says, “we will continue to do the traditional events that happen every year, and will also continue to brainstorm new ones for our class.”

In sum, Morrison shared that “Halfway to the Beach was a successful event that the students enjoyed.” She also adds that she believes the event evoked excitement from the class surrounding the prospect of living on the beach or off-campus senior year.