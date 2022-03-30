The Humanitarian Action club is a student club that raises awareness on campus about humanitarian issues and builds strategies for responding to humanitarian crises.

On March 23, Magdalena Dutkowska ‘22 and Julia Neal ‘23 spoke about what the club offers as well as what they are doing with regards to the current Ukrainian crisis in their projects this semester.

Dutkowska has been a member of the club since her first year at Fairfield and has held a leadership position as a fellow since her sophomore year.

“Our club is different because we don’t necessarily have a club president and vice president… we just have leadership positions of fellows” Dutowska states. She continues, “these fellows share all responsibilities but there’s not a hierarchical set up like other clubs.”

Neal has been a part of the club since her first year and has served as a fellow since her sophomore year.

When asked what drew them to join the club both members shared the paths that led them to their current position.

Neal says her high school experiences drew her to join as well as the club fair her first year.

Dutkowska explains that before she started at Fairfield “there was a summer program that led students with diverse backgrounds to get a college feel where I found out about the Humanitarian Action minor. ”

Dutkowska also mentions Julie Mughal, Ph.D., associate director for humanitarian action, was of help and “encouraged [her] to participate in the club, which is more of the engagement/ student participation side of the minor.”

Dutkowska continues to express how she “loved all the work we were doing and kept up with it and eventually got where I am today.”

Both Neal and Dutowska relay that the Humanitarian Action Club focuses its approach based on student interest in particular issues.

On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and the past several weeks have consisted of a bombardment of the country’s cities and towns leading to 800 civilian deaths, destroyed infrastructure, and more than 3.3 million people fleeing.

The struggles and devastation does not appear anywhere close to being resolved and global action is crucial in aiding those being impacted. The Humanitarian Action Club has been working to assist with the crisis and has been able to raise funds to help.

Specifically, when asked about the crisis in Ukraine, Dutkowska states “with the whole situation, a lot of our club members are personally affected by the war going on.”

She continues, “we are really proud of how diverse our club members are, we have so many international students and local students whose parents have international backgrounds… so we felt that… we have to do something in terms of helping our own families and members.”

The club members first reached out to members to see if any of their family were in Ukraine or attempting to flee Ukraine and if they needed anything directly, however they were assured the family members were safe.

Next the club wanted to ensure that any organization they paired with all the proceeds made went directly to those being impacted in the crisis. They chose to work with Nova Ukraine in which Dutkowska explains works “directly out of Ukraine, and have been established even before the Ukrainian war crisis.”



The club set up a Facebook fundraiser since it would be easier to share with family and peers. Even more, Facebook was chosen as to not take out a percentage of the profit like other companies, such as GoFundMe do.

Through this fundraiser the club raised over $1,400, raising $1,000 in just the first 24 hours alone.

Dutkowska states, “it showed how many people just want to get involved in the community. It was really incredible.”

Neal continued to explain the club’s continuing efforts reflecting back on last year’s collaboration with Wine to Water. Neal explains “it is an organization that sends water filters to third world countries so people can get clean water access.”

The club has worked with Wine to Water before, but they are working with this organization once more, while the efforts will be additionally helping Ukraine.

Neal also mentions that in future events such as a sticker booth and their website there is a direct link to donate to Ukraine.

Those interested in donating can go to https://humanitarian-action-club.square.site/ to order custom stickers. Once ordered then send the image you want printed to humanitarianactionclub@gmail.com. With regards to jerky for anyone interested in buying a bag will be sold for 13$ and can be bought by venoming @Magdalena-Dutowska.

Students interested in getting involved in the club directly can visit the Humanitarian Action Club page at my.fairfield.com. There, students can receive weekly emails and information on meetings on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Neal explains that students should join because “it is a group that does have this foundational want and need to help others.”

Neal continues that “it creates this kind of vulnerability…but also it creates a really safe environment.”

Neal further says, “I was thinking about transferring from Fairfield and this club really helped me stay because of the great tight knit community [and] being able to advocate for different organizations that people might not have heard of.”

“It’s a club where we really value the opinions and personal experiences of the students,” Neal states.

Dutkowska explains that “whatever one of our club members is going through, we’re kind of all going through it in the sense, the amount of support the club and the Center for Social Impact gives us.”

The Center for Social Impact is the faculty and mentors who Magdalena states “are always supporting and guiding the students, whether it’s educational or through the club, which is just a great support system to have.”

Both Neal and Dutkowska expressed future plans and hopes for the club.

Neal says she plans for the club “to continue advocating for different organizations and continuing to listen to the students, and just becoming more involved in different organizations that we might not have known about.”

Moreover, she wants to get “students and inviting students by letting them know that they can come and join us and our group that is made up of people from different backgrounds, and we really do advocate for everyone.”

Dutkowska shares similar sentiment as Neal but states the main goal for this semester is the Wine to Water fundraising, in which different efforts will continue for students and faculty to take part.

If students would like to contribute, they are encouraged to visit the Humanitarian Action Clubs instagram @fairfieldhumanaction and click on the link tree to be directed to various fundraisers.

Additionally, if anyone is interested in joining, students are encouraged to email humanitarianactionclub@gmail.com to be placed on the weekly mailing list and to attend weekly meetings.