1. What is one word you would use to describe your campaign?

T – Passionate

C- Inclusive

2. Favorite movie?

C- Moonrise Kingdom

T- Argo

3. What is a quote you live by?

T- “A day without laughter is a day wasted” – Charlie Chaplin

C- “When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionably” – Walt Disney

4. Do you have any pets?

T- A calico cat named Abigail.

C- An english-springer spaniel named CJ.

5. What/ do you have your post-grad plans?

T- Grad school for political science or political theory

C- Either grad school for something super niche for design, or theme park design. The goal though is to work for Disney.

6. Favorite food?

C- Tacos

T- Pasta or sandwiches in general. I love lunch.

7 . What is one thing you would tell your first-year self?

T- I had a good first year and everything that has happened to me, if it had happened any differently I would not be where I am now. It has all happened for a reason.

C- Keep doing what you’re doing and know that there are people who believe in you.

8. Something all Fairfield students should do before they graduate?

T- Go to Pepe’s Pizzeria.

C- Participate in the Campus Ministry Kairos Retreat.

9. Coolest person on campus?

T- Cailyn Fiori

C- Liz from the Tully

10. Favorite on-campus eating location?

T- The Stag

C- The Tully — pre-covid

11. Favorite Fairfield memory?

T- First FUSA senator meeting.

C- Kairos Retreats, Pres Ball, and trips to Sasco Beach.

12. Most important thing you learned during the campaign?

T- Cailyn taught me to have more fun. I am a very serious person and she helped me relax.

C- You can find a way to have fun in everything. At the end of the day we’re all college students and we’re just trying to make it through and if you’re not having fun in everything that you’re doing then I don’t know.

13. Favorite building on campus?

T- Bellarmine Hall

C- The chapel as a whole, but specifically Campus Ministry .

14. What is the first thing you plan to do when you take office?

T- The first initiative that we’re doing is planning Red Sea Madness.

C- Planning Red Sea Madness.

15. Best food truck on campus?

T- Taste of Grill – Chicken and Rice with both sauces.

C- Taste of Grill – Falafel or Chicken and Rice .

16. What is one thing you have wanted to change about or at Fairfield that you can do now while you are in office?

T- Make the organization more receptive to the students or even more active in the community — not just on Fairfield Campus. The student body produces $2 billion in revenue for the local economy on a normal year annually and we could have a real voice in how the community runs. I think we could have a real impact within the community itself.

C- I want to place water fountains in every building.

17. Favorite book?

T- “The Alchemist”

C- “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”

18. What inspired you guys to run?

T- There were a lot of things I wanted to do and wanted to change. The way to effect the most change and most impact is by being president. I wanted to be able to do as much as I could.

C- I think Danielle Rice was president her first year. One of the first people she met as a Fairfield student as a woman in power. Making a general impact on campus. Always so supportive, and always so busy. I remember thinking “what is this girl doing” and “I wanna do it.” She was one of the first people I met who was a woman in power which is super empowering to me. Also the idea of making a general impact is so inspiring.

19. Favorite class you have ever taken?

T- Either my first art history class because that’s what got me into the major, or I took an introduction to political theory course or Renaissance Art in Florence.

C- Digital Tools and Art Making which was the first class going towards Graphic Design minor.

20. Did you always want to run for FUSA President and VP?

T- I didn’t always know, but it was always on my mind.

C- Tyler did have to work to convince me because for years I was told to run for president and I never really thought much of it — but I didn’t really know what I was saying no to.

21. Favorite professor?

T- Professor Gayle Alberda

C- Professor Emily Orlando and Professor Niall Brennan.

22. Do you want to be involved with politics in the future?

T- Yes, I want to be involved more in political theory and grad school.

C- I have thought about it, but I think as vice president I am more interested in the service aspect of it — not so much in the real world politics.

23. Advice to someone who wants to get more involved?

T- Don’t hesitate, just join.

C- Just do it. If you want to do it, you most likely will be good at it if you have the drive.

24. What do you do if you’re having a bad day on campus?

T- Watch a comedy special.

C- Go to Sasco Beach.

25. Favorite place to go in town?

T- Centro

C-Mecha Noodle Bar

26. Favorite campus event?

T- Politics Department Trivia

C- Ugly Sweater Making Event (created it!)

27. What are you looking forward to most about your senior year?

T- Senior Week

C- Living at the beach, and just the hype of being a senior.

28. Favorite spot to study?

T- The Library (second floor)

C-Campus Ministry

29. Most influential person in your life?

T- My Mom

C- High School teachers

30. Favorite color?

T- Blue

C- Yellow

31. Any secret talents?

T- Cooking

C- Solve a Rubix cube

32. What are you most proud of?

T- Being an Eagle Scout.

C- I’m proud of myself, who I am and who I’ve become.

33. Favorite year of college so far?

T- Sophomore Year

C- Beginning of Sophomore Year

34. Favorite/coolest place you’ve travelled?

T- Denali, AK

C- Niagara Falls

35. Favorite place you’ve lived on campus so far

T- Townhouse

C- Townhouse

36. What is an issue going on in the world that you think students at Fairfield should be more aware of?

T- Climate Change

C- Climate Change as well, especially the climate countdown.

37. Theme song for your campaign?

T and C- “You Make my Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates

38. One word to describe each other?

T- Awesome

C- Intellectual

39. One thing fairfield students should know about you

T- I’m a conversationalist.

C- My pride for my culture of hispanic descent. I’m Dominican on my mom’s side and Peruvian on my dad’s. Also that I love Broadway.

40. Do you have any hobbies/ how do you spend your free time?

T- I like reading and thinking in general.

C- I make Tik Toks, YouTube videos. I try to teach myself guitar and I draw lots of things. Ducks.

41. Favorite baked good?

T- Corner pieces of the brownie

C- A chewy chocolate chip cookie

42. Best advice you’ve ever been given?

T- Think before you speak.

C- To be an active listener.

43. What would the title of your autobiography be?

T- “The Eternal Lunch”

C- “That Girl that Wears the Converse All the Time”

44. Best Family tradition/ favorite holiday?

T- Easter

C- Christmas

45. Coffee or Tea

T- Coffee

C- Tea

46. If you could live in any country where would you live?

T- France

C- Greece

47. If you could get dinner with any two famous people dead or alive, who would it be?

T- Jean-Jacques Rousseau and John Mulaney

C- Harry Styles and Harriett Tubman

BONUS- What was the least favorite question we asked?

T- Favorite talent question.

C- Post-grad plans because it made me sad to think about.