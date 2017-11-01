New York, N.Y., USA: As reported by the BBC, eight people have been killed and 11 have been seriously injured after, what has been called “a cowardly act of terror” by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a truck ran into pedestrians on a bike bath in lower Manhattan.

Barcelona, Spain: According to the New York Times, Catalonia, a critical part of the Spanish economy, declared independence from Spain, causing one of the biggest political crises the country has faced in decades. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy made it a point that this was constitutionally unable to occur.

Washington D.C., USA: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates surrendered to the Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, CNN reported.

Los Gatos, Calif.: Netflix has suspended the popular series “House of Cards” amid sexual misconduct allegations regarding Kevin Spacey, who is alleged to have made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp, who was aged 14 at the time, stated by NBC.

North Korea: According to The Telegraph, a mine shaft that was being dug at a Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea left 200 laborers dead earlier this month. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has not specified the exact date and time as to when this event occurred.