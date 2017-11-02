A Definitive Ranking of the Best (and Worst) Halloween Candy

A countdown of the best and worst candy that you used to get while trick-or-treating:

10. Candy corn. Fight me on it, I don’t care. You couldn’t pay me enough to eat something that tastes like wax.

9. Licorice. Ugh, ew.

8. Pretzels. Just because the mini bags are filled with pretzels shaped like pumpkins does not change the fact that they are not candy.

7. Tootsie Rolls. You could at least spare a few more cents on the jumbo-sized ones.

6. M&Ms. We’re getting better, but M&Ms are a staple that you most likely eat all of the time. Bonus points if they are different flavors, like pretzel or peanut.

5. Sour Patch Kids. Sour, sweet, but gone too soon.

4. Kit Kat Bars. The perfect amount of crunch and chocolate in every bite.

3. Twix. It’s literally part cookie, part candy.

2. Ring Pops. Especially if you were lucky enough to get the twisted flavors.

1. King Size anything. Size does matter.