News in the U.S. and Around the World

New York City, New York: Pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson are now engaged after only a few weeks of dating. The Mirror Staff is bewildered, but hopes everything works out.

San Jose, California: A federal grand jury indicted disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former Theranos president Ramesh Balwani for defrauding investors. Holmes and Balwani were accused of deliberately misleading investors through their promotion of non-functional blood testing machines.

Burbank, California: Composer Pinar Toprak has been signed to compose the score for the Marvel superhero film “Captain Marvel,” making her the first female composer scoring a major comic-book movie.

Chicago, Illinois: The University of Chicago announced that it will no longer require SAT or ACT scores from applicants. It is the most selective university so far to remove its standardized test requirements.

Washington, D.C.: Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited a Bible quote in defense of separating immigrant families when it comes to the President’s “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to immigration.

Charlottesville, Virginia: Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s Virginian estate, is preparing for the opening of a new exhibit solely dedicated to the life of Sally Hemings, the slave he owned for over 40 years and who bore several of his children.

Caracas, Venezuela: 17 people died in Caracas after a nightclub brawl led to a stampede.

Acapulco, Mexico: The landfall of Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to hit Acapulco, on Mexico’s east coast, on Saturday, June 16. The storm threatens tropical rains in Mexico’s cities.

Reykjavik, Iceland: Iceland’s soccer team has now become the 22nd most successful national team in the world, an amazing feat for a small country with a population smaller than that of Staten Island.

Geneva, Switzerland: CERN’s large hadron collider started work to produce 10 times more data on infinitesimal collisions. The upgrade will produce more data in 2026, and boasts a $950 million budget.

Canberra, Australia: Researchers at Australian National University have discovered bacteria on Mars that transforms light into energy, the process of which simultaneously releases oxygen. This new find gives scientists hope that it will one day help us to colonize Mars.

London, United Kingdom: It has now been a year since a fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in West London, and the Al Manaar mosque is providing a location for survivors and their families to remember the ones they lost.