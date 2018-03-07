Students donned all green apparel on Saturday, March 3 in order to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Fairfield University’s traditional Sham Jam. Fairfield seniors partied at Lantern Point before congregating at The Seagrape Café to enjoy live music and drinks.

The event was organized by the Beach Resident Organization and required months of planning, according to BRO co-president Hunter Boesch ‘18. Food was provided by The Grape while the live band, The Narrowbacks, played inside. Outside, students could find a live DJ to entertain them during the celebration.

“Students certainly seemed to enjoy themselves whether it be through the music, beverages, food, friends or just good vibes in general. A large majority of the senior class was in attendance and it was a great way to lead into spring break,” said Boesch.

Seniors at The Grape were in high spirits as they took full advantage of one of their last school events as Fairfield University Stags.

“I would say that Sham Jam has been my favorite event here at Fairfield across all four years… it is still my favorite holiday celebration,” said Shelley Wilson ‘18, who was enjoying her last Sham Jam.

An increase in beach security seemed to be effective in limiting underage students from gathering at the point, which has been an issue during Sham Jam in past years.

Although Boesch noted that the celebration could not have gone better, he made a point that BRO is constantly looking to improve their events in any way possible, and that any and all student feedback would be appreciated for future events.

While things went smoothly down at the beach, the campus celebration at the townhouses drew some negative attention from administration. Juniors and underclassmen assembled between Townhouse 1 and 7 block. Reportedly, residents of the aforementioned blocks received an email from assistant dean of students, Allison Berger, claiming that they were allegedly involved in the incident. Those students were instructed to meet with Berger to discuss the event.

“There is no proof that we were involved in anything that happened. The only proof they [the Office of the Dean of Students] has is where we live,” said Michael Casarella ‘19. Casarella continued, “just because we live there doesn’t mean we should be penalized for what underclassmen did.”

Junior Juliana Oliaro, a resident of Townhouse 7 block, was out of state and was still referred to the dean of students. “I feel really disrespected that the school tried to punish me for an event I wasn’t even at. The email I received said that I was involved in an incident on March 3, but I was in Florida.”

Upon trying to investigate the event further, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Office of Residence Life and the Department of Public Safety were unable to comment.