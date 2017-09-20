A male Fairfield University student reported being assaulted off-campus by the driver of a car that offered to give him a ride back to campus from the downtown Fairfield area. The assault allegedly took place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to an email sent to the student body from the Department of Public Safety.

Assistant Director of DPS John Ritchie reported that the male driver of the car was roughly 40 or 50 years old and “touched [the student’s] crotch area while he was driving … the male student was able to exit the vehicle and run back to campus.” According to an email sent to the student body, the suspect was described as a Caucasian male.

Ritchie added that the suspect’s vehicle has been described as a gray or silver BMW M3 convertible with red leather interior.

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing blue plaid pants and a white button-up collar shirt, Ritchie said. His haircut was faded on the sides and fuller at the top, swept to one side, and his hair was brown with some gray tints. Ritchie noted that if any students see a car and suspect that fit those descriptions, they should contact DPS or the Fairfield Police.

The case is still under investigation by DPS and the Fairfield Police, and the suspect has yet to be identified. In the meantime, DPS officers will “keep an eye out for an automobile that fits the description or a male that fits the description.”

DPS’s email reminded students to always be cautious and never accept rides from strangers and to report any suspicious activity to the Fairfield Police Department by calling 911, or to DPS at ext. 4090, or 203-254-4090.