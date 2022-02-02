The Fairfield University women’s basketball team has remained dominant in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference throughout their last few games which took place over winter break.

Their official schedule shows that once they beat Marist College on Dec. 18, 2021, they did not stop heating up. They went on to beat Quinnipiac University, Iona College, Rider University, Niagara University, Canisius College and Manhattan College in the span of just over a month, with no losses until they faced Siena College on Jan. 22, 2022.

However, they were able to bounce back with another victory, this time over Monmouth University just two days later on Jan. 24, 2022. Most recently, they faced off against Marist for a second time, on Jan. 27, 2022, where they romped the Red Foxes by a score of 59-39.

The Stags currently sit atop the MAAC throne with the best in-conference record of 9-1. The next best team in conference play is Monmouth University which is only 5-2.

Four players shared the spotlight for most of the entire game, with Lou Lopez-Senechal ‘22, Andrea Hernangomez ‘22, redshirt senior Callie Cavanaugh, and Rachel Hakes ‘22 all playing over 35 minutes, according to the official box score. Also putting in work on the court was graduate student Sydney Lowery, Janelle Brown ‘24, and graduate student Sam Lewis.

Throughout the entire contest the Stags did not cede the lead to Marist once. The Red Foxes found themselves struggling to put up points in both the second and the fourth quarters. Across the court, Lopez-Senechal and Hernangomez did most of the point production for their fellow Stags.

Although Marist seemed to be a force to be reckoned with in their previous meeting with Fairfield, the Stags did not let that stop them from overcoming them. “We knew Marist would make a run in the second half and I was very happy with the composure we showed and our response,” head coach Joe Frager stated in the game’s official recap.

The department of athletics reports that Lopez-Senechal is currently boasting a historic statline for herself; the senior posted her ninth straight 20-point game in the team’s win over Marist, six of those points coming from three-point attempts.

Their next game will take place at Webster Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, where they will take on Saint Peter’s University.

