The 2018 Softball season is finally here and head coach Julie Brzezinski cannot wait to get the season started. Coach Brzezinski is heading into her 20th season as the head coach for Stags softball but she is just as enthusiastic as her first season. Her excitement is simply palpable, and her team is following suit. Coming off a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship and a National Collegiate Athletic Association bid in 2017, coach Brzezinski is sure that great things will only keep coming in 2018.

Making an improbable run and capturing the MAAC title last season, coach Brzezinski emphasized the point of persevering and furthermore, how important persevering is with teammates.

“It does not matter about any of the situations. You just have to keep persevering because last year we did not have an amazing season. We had an average season but we got hot at the right time. We jumped on Destinee Pallotto’s back and she guided us through on the pitching mound,” said the coach.

In the MAAC Preseason Poll, the Stags were chosen number one and they were chosen to repeat as MAAC Champions. Coach Brzezinski is excited but she’s wary of becoming overconfident.

“I think it’s exciting and I think it shows that the opposition has a lot of respect for us. But it is just a poll and it doesn’t get us into the MAAC tournament. We still have to work hard and prove that we want to be the number one team,” said Brzezinski.

There is extra excitement around the Stags since they will be traveling to South Carolina to start the season so coach Brzezinski has those games circled on her calendar along with the conference games.

“I think, besides the MAAC conference games, I am really excited to go down Opening Weekend. Anytime you can open up the season in warmer weather like South Carolina, then going to North Carolina, then California, and we have a lot of West Coast kids on our team so I try to make sure they travel to California once,” said the head coach.

Coach Brzezinski is well aware of what her team is capable of for the 2018 season, which includes similar success to last year.

“We have experience on the mound, we have experience offensively as well as defensively. We lost a couple very good players but I think we have enough players to come in and fill their spots. We just have to play with confidence,” said the skipper.

The Fairfield Stags Softball team heads into this season with a lot of expectations and a lot of excitement. Coach Brzezinski is leading this team into the 2018 season with a lot of positivity along with maintaining the perseverance. Fairfield hopes to start the season off right when they travel to South Carolina to face Furman University on Thursday, Feb. 15.