The Fairfield University men’s basketball team announced their captains for the 2022-23 season in an Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Forwards Chris Maidoh ‘23, Allan Jeanne-Rose ‘23 and Zach Crisler ‘23 will each don the captaincy this coming season as the Stags look to rebound after a rough first loss of the season against Wake Forest on Monday, Nov. 7.

Maidoh, a New Carrollton, Md. native, has been a key depth piece for the Stags since he joined the program as a freshman prior to the 2019-20 campaign. He was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference all-rookie team that season averaging 4.6 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the conference. His game has elevated since then, seeing his point averages rise to 4.8 and 5.5 per game in the respective 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. His defensive game has been just as impressive, blocking 14 and 15 shots in those two respective seasons.

Jeanne-Rose, a Saint Joseph, Martinique product, has also been a valuable resource that the program can rely on. After learning the ropes as a freshman, Jeanne-Rose emerged as one of the team’s top reserves in the 2020-21 season as a sophomore. He appeared in every game while putting up 3.7 points per game in Fairfield’s MAAC tournament run that season. His play improved the next season, as he shot an even 50 percent from the field while appearing in every game to go along with 16 starts.

A LaSalle College high school alum from North Wales, Pa., Crisler begins his third season as a Stag after playing his first season at Rice University. He began his first season in the starting lineup in every game besides his debut against Niagara on Dec. 18, 2020, and made his presence known by shooting 68 percent from the free-throw line. He then exhibited strong leadership skills in both the classroom and on the court the next season, knocking down 25 three-pointers while being named to the MAAC all-academic team.

The Stags will travel to Durham, N.H., to take on the University of New Hampshire on Nov. 11, . They will be on the road until Dec. 3, when they will dawn a new era by hosting Saint Peter’s University in their first game at the newly-christened Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

